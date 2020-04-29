The Snark: A Twerking Fail, Trashing the Chips, a Lesson Learned, Looking for a Golden Girl, and Training Your Husband

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A twerking lesson with Cynthia from The Real Housewives of Atlanta proves that just because you got it doesn’t mean you can flaunt it….but hubby still appreciates it.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined we find out why one fiancé really doesn’t like those spicy “thrips.”

A lesson that was probably not really learned on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Derek is ready for a Golden Girls binge watching party.

How to get your husband to pay attention may be as simple as treating him like your pet.

