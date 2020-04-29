Albemarle Police Say February Homicide Suspect Arrested In Virginia

The Latest(Updated April 29th):

According to the Albemarle Police Department, on March 24th, 2020, Tuesday Donte Langhorne-Hagins was arrested in Newport News, Virginia. He was extradited to North Carolina on April 28th.

Police say Langhorne-Hagins was arrested by Albemarle Police officers and members of the State Bureau of Investigation and is responsible for the February 8th, 2020, shooting death of 33-year-old Tristan Crump on Henry Jay Street.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500, or you may leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

Original Story:

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Police say 33-year-old Tristan Crump died following a shooting in Albemarle.

Officers with the Albemarle Police Department were called to Henry Jay Street just before 7pm on Saturday, February 8th in reference to a shooting. Crump was found in the yard of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.