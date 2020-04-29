Wednesday Night Storms: Flash Flooding and Strong Wind Threat

Heavy rain and storms will move into the region later this evening as a cold front moves into the region. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s. A flash flood watch goes into effect for the mountains at 6 pm with heavy downpours beginning shortly after. 2-3″+ of rain will be possible with the highest totals likely across the mountains and northern foothills. Damaging wind will also be a threat with gusts 40+ mph possible. The tornado threat is low, but if a squall line develops, that threat could increase. Rain will wrap up mid-morning Thursday with breezy and cool conditions throughout the day. Sunny and cooler on Friday with highs reaching the upper 60s. Big warm-up for the weekend with temps topping out in the mid-80s by Sunday.

Today: PM Rain/storms. High: 79 Wind: S 5-15; G25

Tonight: Showers/Storms/Windy. Low: 57 Wind: SE 20-25; G40

Thu: AM Showers. High: 72 Wind: SW 6-8 mph

Thu PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 56 Wind: W 3-5 mph