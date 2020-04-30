Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Offering Free Grocery Delivery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (news release) – With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continuing to spread, stay at home orders, and practicing “social distancing” are still the guidelines. Beginning May 1st, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing will begin using their flight of trucks and plumbers to help the Charlotte area by delivering groceries for free.

How the Process Works:

– Deliveries are available in local areas that Benjamin Franklin currently services. You do not have to be a current Benjamin Franklin customer or be receiving their services to receive the delivery.

– Order and pay for your groceries/items online from your preferred store that offers curbside pickup. (Examples of retailers that offer this service: Target, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Publix, and Food Lion – this may vary by location and has no affiliation with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing.)

– Call Benjamin Franklin Plumbing at 704-820-4797 and ask for the Grocery Delivery. A 2-4 hour advance notice is requested.

– A Benjamin Franklin team member will pick up your items at the scheduled time and deliver them to your doorstep for a No Contact delivery.

“With everything going on right now, we understand it may be difficult for people to get out of the house to do their regular shopping and we just want to help in any way we can,” said Paul Stefano, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “This is just our way of giving back to the local community who has given us so much. We are all in this together so if you can’t get out to get what you need, we will be happy to pick it up for you.”

The Delivery Program will run until the end of May or as restrictions apply.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is an essential business and still open 24/7 for all of your plumbing needs. They are taking proper precautions including wearing face masks, gloves and keeping hand sanitizer and disinfectants on their trucks at all times.

One Hour Heating and Air and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing have been serving the Charlotte, NC community since 1971. As a locally owned franchise by Mike Fowler and Tommy Rea, One Hour and Benjamin Franklin provide professional HVAC and plumbing repair services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Both companies pride themselves on offering prompt, high-quality service at an affordable price. For more information, visit us at http://onehourac.com or http://benfranklinclt.com or follow One Hour Heating and Air and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing on Facebook.