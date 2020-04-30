Charlotte’s 1st Virtual Running Event Raises Money For PPE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A virtual running event in Charlotte has raised more than $50,000 to buy personal protective equipment for local health care workers. The COVID-19 Miler started Monday and ends Sunday. More than 3,500 people have signed up and are sharing their pictures online. After you register, all you have to do is run, walk, bike – whatever – the 19 miles by Sunday. You can track your distance with apps, but it’s done on an honor system.

One of the runners, Jason Ford, tells WCCB, “It’s gonna be really hard, in order to do a race that normally would have 100s or 1000s of people, when you’re running side-by-side with another runner or walking, or whatever the case may be. People are gonna still wanna be able to participate in those things, so the fact that we’ve had these virtual races and I think has proven that something like this can be so successful, shows this will probably be the way that we’ll be doing this for quite a while.”

Event organizers Justin and Charlotte Ratike of Sisu Events says, “(We) had one girl that ran, and then she went home and decided to log some more miles in by mowing. So then her little map on her Garmin showed her going all over the place on her yard, it was like 2.2 extra miles…that’s kinda cool!”

This is the first virtual running event Sisu Events has hosted. They’ve got more running events coming up, including a Mother’s Day 5k.