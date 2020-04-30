Disturbance Among Neighbors Leads To Shots Fired, One Victim Assaulted

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County deputies have arrested a suspect who allegedly “pistol whipped” a victim on April 26.

According to a news release, the incident happened on Loomis Street and when officers responded to physical disturbance report they were told that the victim was in a trailer where he was living and the suspect in the case had fled the scene.

The victim, 46-year-old Eric Harper, was found inside the trailer with wounds to the head which he sustained from the incident. The suspect, 31-year-old Nathaniel Gilbo, had left the scene.

According to witnesses, the incident started when Gilbo allegedly fired shots from a pistol at a nearby house in the direction of the camper where Harper and a friend were inside talking. One of the two men challenged Gilbo to a fight on the back porch. Harper walked up to the porch and Gilbo struck him at least two times in the head with the pistol.

The victim ran back to the camper and believes a shot or shots were fired in his direction again. The victim was treated on the scene by Lincoln County EMS but refused transportation to the hospital.

According to deputies, Gilbo was arrested later and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.