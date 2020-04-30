Legendary Coca-Cola 600 Remains On Memorial Day Weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (April 30, 2020) – The 61st running of the legendary Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 24, at 6:00 p.m. during Memorial Day Weekend as NASCAR brings live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience on FOX and PRN. Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the race will take place without spectators in attendance. The May 16 NASCAR All-Star Race has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper, NASCAR, and all of our state and local government and health officials who have worked so hard with us to make this happen,” said Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith. “This has been a proactive effort to put our motorsports industry back to work and boost the morale of sports fans around the world, while at the same time keeping the health and safety of all who will be on-site the top priority. “As America fights its way back from the pandemic and the economic shutdown, we’re proud that one of the world’s most iconic races, the Coca-Cola 600, will take place on Memorial Day Weekend as it traditionally has for nearly six decades,” said Smith. “As one of the first races back on television, the Coca-Cola 600 will be part of America’s broadcast coming-out party for live, major-league sports competition. Sports fans around the world need this — a return to some sense of normalcy with live sports on TV — and NASCAR is uniquely positioned to deliver it from a competition standpoint. “Like our fans, we are disappointed that they cannot join us at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the race, but we understand these are unprecedented circumstances dictated by what’s best for the health and safety of the general public,” Smith added. “We ask every race fan to tune in with us to FOX to celebrate another historic Coca-Cola 600 and salute our U.S. Armed Forces on Memorial Day Weekend.”

NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway have developed a comprehensive plan reviewed by state and local health agencies to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, employees, and broadcast crews that will produce the race. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, social distancing on-site, using personal protective equipment, and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.

Also included on NASCAR’s revised race event schedule without spectators, the May 23 Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been postponed to Monday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m., while the May 15 N.C. Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race has been postponed to Tuesday, May 26, at 8:00 p.m. Both events will be telecast on FSI. The May 22 General Tire 150 ARCA race and May 23 United Rentals Patriot Nationals World of Outlaws race have been postponed to yet-to-be-determined dates.

Coca-Cola 600 and NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket holders on file may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.* The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned the track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to keep their current tickets and asked to complete an exchange request form at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com to start the process. Exchange credit or refund requests must be made within 30 days. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within three weeks regarding the status of their request. Ticket holders should email tickets@charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) with further questions.

