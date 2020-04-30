Two Suspects Charged After Receiving Money To Install A HVAC System They Never Purchased

1/2 McCaslin, Amy Louise

CROUSE, N.C. — Two Crouse residents are facing charges in connection to taking money from someone after agreeing to purchase and install a HVAC system in a residence without following through.

Lincoln County Deputies were dispatched on April 6 after a report that $5,280 had been paid to a couple to perform the installation at their father’s residence on Mosteller Lane in Lincolnton.

Deputies say the suspects have been identified as 46-year-old Larry Lusk and 43-year-old Amy McCaslin.

The check was written to McCaslin because Lusk did not have an identification to cash the check. It was cashed the same day it was written to the couple.

The victims informed officers that the suspects continued to make excuses on why the purchase had not been made.

According to deputies, warrants were secured charging Lusk with obtaining property by false pretenses and McCaslin with aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretenses. Both suspects were arrested at their residence on April 28.