Mecklenburg County Public Health Officials Say Coronavirus Trends Remain Stable

Mecklenburg County public health officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide updated information on the coronavirus.

As of 11am on April 30th, Mecklenburg County has 1,612 confirmed coronavirus cases and 49 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials say 24 of the deaths are connected to long-term health facilities.

Sixty-three percent of the people treated for the coronavirus have been released from isolation, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris said trends remain stable in the county and that there has not been an increase or decrease in trends. She went on to say that Mecklenburg County should be able to move into Phase One of reopening next week if trends remain stable.

Over 27,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mecklenburg County, according to Harris.

She also said approximately seven people are being tested a day in Mecklenburg County for COVID-19.

As of April 30th, two Charlotte-area long-term health facilities are actively in outbreak status.