York County Murder Suspect Identified, Arrested In Miami

The Latest:

MIAMI, FLA. — Corey Troupe, the identified suspect in a Rock Hill homicide investigation, has been located and arrested in Miami, Florida, officials say.

Troupe was arrested early Thursday morning by the Miami-Dade Police Department and was taken into custody without further incident.

Original Story (4/28/20):

ROCK HILL, S.C. –York County detectives have identified the suspect in a homicide that happened on Quaint Road in southeast Rock Hill on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the location, which is off of Hall Spencer Road, around 4:30 p.m. in response to a shooting, officials say. Upon arrival, a deputy located one victim dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Tony Stephens, of Charlotte, the York County Coroner’s Office confirms.

The investigation initiated immediately with deputies and detectives questioning witnesses along with York County Sheriff’s K-9 unit initiating a search on the area for possible suspects.

According to detectives, 49-year-old Corey Troupe has been identified as a suspect in the shooting. At this time Troupe has not been apprehended. Troupe is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with tattoos on his left arm.

Detectives believe Troupe is no longer in the area and there is no danger to the public.

The case remains under investigation.