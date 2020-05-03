Girl Scouts Making Face Masks For Health-Care Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Girl Scouts from Hornets’ Nest Council have made over 1,000 face masks for healthcare workers in the Charlotte area.

The girls are washing, ironing, measuring, cutting and sewing the masks themselves for an innovative partnership with Atrium Health and Novant Health.

One Girl Scout, Celia Kaul, and her grandmother, Yvonne Elizondo, already made almost 900 masks.

“It’s important because if everyone helps make masks it will make our community and city a better place, Girl Scout Celia Kaul said.

They’re not slowing down anytime soon.

“With my history of being an ER nurse. I felt like I needed to do something so my daughter and I decided that we would help Celia channel her energy into some charity work,” Elizondo said.

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council serves 16-thousand girls in eight counties across North and South Carolina.

