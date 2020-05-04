Chikc-Fil-A Offering Make-It-Yourself Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chick-fil-A has announced it is offering a make-it-yourself Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit at participating restaurants nationwide, including in the Charlotte-area.

Customers can check their local restaurant’s menu for availability on the free Chick-fil-A App or by calling their local restaurant.

The make-it-yourself kit includes pre-measured and ready-to-heat ingredients and a step-by-step recipe that allows Chick-fil-A guests to prepare a homemade meal in less than 30 minutes.

Each Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit starts at $14.99 and serves two adults. The kits and come with two seasoned, breaded, and pressure-cooked Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses, and creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Customized kits are available upon request. Customers can substitute the Original Chicken filets for Grilled or Spicy filets.

According to Chick-fil-A, meal kits can be purchased at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the drive-thru, via the Chick-fil-A App, or through one of Chick-fil-A’s delivery partners, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home,” said Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A. “Our easy-to-prepare, dinnertime solution provides Chick-fil-A customers with all the ingredients needed for a homecooked meal, and all they have to do is simply visit a Chick-fil-A drive-thru or have a Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit delivered right to their front door.”