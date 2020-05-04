CMPD: Motorcyclist Killed In Northwest Charlotte Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are investigating a fatal northwest Charlotte crash that happened on Sunday afternoon involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Valleydale Road near Cottonwood Park Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a yellow Kawasaki motorcycle and its driver, who has been identified as 41-year-old Seddrick Major. Major was pronounced dead on scene by MEDIC.

Police say after initial investigation it was revealed that Major was driving the motorcycle south on Valleydale Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway. He then struck a utility pole and street sign before separating from the motorcycle.

According to police, excessive speed and reckless driving appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Impairment is unknown for the motorcyclist, but test results are pending. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.