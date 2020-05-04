One Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County on Sunday.

According to officials, deputies responded to an armed robbery on Brookshire Road in Lenoir. The robbery victim told deputies that an armed man, identified as 44-year-old Kortney Price, took a red Honda Civic from them at gunpoint.

Deputies located the red Honda Civic on Deerbrook Road in Lenoir, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when, deputies say, Price fled the scene.

Authorities say Price led the deputies on a chase through Collettsville, North Carolina, before running off the road on Roseboro Road near the Roseboro community in Avery County.

Officials say Price failed to obey the deputies verbal commands as they approached the vehicle, at which point the deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene and none of the deputies were injured. The North Carolina State Buereau of Investigaiton located a gun inside the red Honda Civic. Body camera footage has been given to state investigators.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, while the District Attorney’s Office reviews the case