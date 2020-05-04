PHOTOS: Altered Reality Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

1/18 Firemen spray disinfectants along a street during a continuing enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

2/18 An elderly man partially covers his face with a mask protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as he smokes a cigarette, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Spain relaxed its lockdown measures Saturday, allowing people of all ages to leave their homes for short walks or exercise for the first time since March 14. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

3/18 Rodrigo Bessa, left, attends the burial of his mother Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. After visiting 3 primary care health units she was accepted in a hospital that treats new coronavirus cases, where she died on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

4/18 The body Raimundo Costa do Nascimento, 86, lies on a bed as the family mourns and a funeral worker in protection gear gets ready to pick up the body, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at his home in Sao Jorge, Manaus, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020. According to the family, Costa do Nascimento died of pneumonia and had to wait 10 hours for funerary services to come pick up his body. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

5/18 Inmates gather around the corpses of two inmates during a prison riot in Miguel Castro Castro prison, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 27, 2020. Peru's prison agency reported that several prisoners died from causes still under investigation after a riot at the prison. Inmates complain authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

6/18 Friends pour beer on the coffin that contain the remains of Ana Maria, a 56-year-old nursing assistant who died from the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Ana Maria's daughter Taina dos Santos said that the situation in the Salgado Filho public hospital where her mother worked is complicated and that some health workers have to buy their own protective gear. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

7/18 Home care worker Rosalinda De Pooter, right, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, pets her client Josephine Claes' dog, as they play a table game during a partial lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 in Booischot, Belgium, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

8/18 Heath officials check the listings of people who are to be tested for COVID-19 as well as HIV and Tuberculosis, in downtown Johannesburg Thursday, April 30, 2020. Thousands are being tested in an effort to derail the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

9/18 A man walks at 31 slum during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

10/18 Gala, 7, speaks with her friend and classmate Oliver, 6, as they jump on the walls of their courtyards in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 during the lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



11/18 The graves of those that have died during the previous weeks are seen at the Vila Formosa cemetery, during the new coronavirus pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

12/18 A civic worker is seen through the peephole of Associated Press photographer Rafiq Maqbool's room, as he waits to fill a swab test form for the photographer, at the hotel where Maqbool is in quarantine in Mumbai, India, April 24, 2020. Maqbool was tested positive for COVID-19 with dozens of other journalists, who were then moved collectively to a hotel turned quarantine center. He left his wife and children home alone to deal with a sealed building, anxious relatives and the stigma of being related to someone who had caught the virus. On the seventh day, the test from his second swab test turned out negative and he was allowed to return home to be under home quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

13/18 A woman wearing mask and gloves, prays on the grave of her mother who died from the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

14/18 NYPD and MTA officers wake up a sleeping passenger before directing him to exit the 207th Street A-train station, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

15/18 People buy fruit and vegetables at a shop in Naples, Monday, April 27, 2020. Region Campania allowed cafes and pizzerias to reopen for delivery Monday, as Italy is starting to ease its lockdown after a long precautionary closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

16/18 Pallbearers, Louis Mercier, right, and Allan Pottier, left, prepare to carry the body of a 105-year-old woman as they prepare her for funeral at a mortuary, in Paris, Friday, April 24, 2020, as a nationwide confinement continues to counter the COVID-19 virus. As body after body has passed through his rubber-gloved hands, sealed in double-layered bags for disposal, Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur has become increasingly concerned about the future after the coronavirus pandemic. All these people ferried in his hearse to cremations that their loved ones couldn't attend: when will they be mourned? (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

17/18 Relatives of a victim who died from the new coronavirus, mourn at the gate of a cemetery, in the outskirts of the city of Babol, in north of Iran, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

18/18 Vendors wait for customers at a drive-thru farmers market Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. The market has moved from its usual home to a sprawling parking lot allowing for people to spread out and shop from their cars as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)





































The restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus are easing in some areas, but life remains altered.

The New York City subway system, long celebrated for its all-night service, has started to close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to increase cleaning of trains and stations. That means police and outreach workers clear trains every night. The system has always been a haven for the city’s homeless, and has only become more so during the crisis.

Images from around the world this week reflected the new reality. In Kansas, a farmers market moves to a sprawling parking lot to allow shoppers to keep their distance from one another. In Paris, undertakers seal bodies in double-layer bags and ferry them to cremations that relatives are not allowed to attend.

In many places, the death and disruption the virus has wrought was hard to escape. In São Paulo, rows and rows of caskets sat just barely covered with dirt. Inmates in Lima, Peru, who complain authorities are not doing enough to prevent the spread of the virus inside their prison, have rioted.

But there were also some signs of hope that a more normal life was returning. People bought fruit and vegetables at a shop in Naples, where regional authorities have allowed cafes and pizzerias to reopen for delivery.