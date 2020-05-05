Edge On The Clock: Dog The Bounty Hunter Confirms Engagement To Francie Frane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Reality star Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is engaged to a woman named Francie Frane. The engagement comes about 10 months after his wife Beth’s passing of cancer. Dog says he and Frane met when he called her husband to do work for him, not knowing that he, too, had passed of cancer. Chapman and Frane say they’re going to tie the knot after COVID-19 passes.

Plus, Nicolas Cage has landed the role of the infamous Joe Exotic, aka Tiger King, in an upcoming eight episode scripted TV series.

And, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend, singer Grimes, have welcomed their first child together. The 32-year-old gave birth to a baby boy who appears to be named X AE A12 Musk.