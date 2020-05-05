NCSHP Says Two Dead, One Injured After Two-Car Crash In Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say two people died and one person was injured in a two-car collision in Catawba County Monday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, at about 2:55 p.m., state troopers responded to a collision on Old Shelby Road near Mountain Grove Road in Catawba County.

Authorities say a 2013 Nissan Maxima crossed the centerline, while going around a curve, and collided with a 2003 Pontiac Montana.

The driver of the Nissan, 37-year-old Kasi Benfield, of Hickory, and the driver of the Pontiac, 68-year-old Brenda Evans, of Connelly Springs, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Pontiac, 83-year-old Sue Ann Howison, of Hickory, was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol impairment is not a factor in the crash and no charges will be filed.