Officials: One Dead, Two Injured In Fatal Alexander County Crash

NEWTON, N.C. — Officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Monday afternoon in Alexander County that left one dead and two injured including a 5-year-old.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 1:10 p.m. to NC 16 just north of Taylorsville. Upon arrival, they located a 2000 Honda Accord, that was determined after investigating, was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right in an area of a low shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Nissan Rogue.

According to a news release, the driver of the Honda, 44-year-old Herman Lee Gross, died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Beulah Gambill Coley, and her 5-year-old daughter were transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants were restrained by seat belts. The possibility of alcohol impairment is still under investigation.

Based on the initial on-scene investigation, no charges are expected.