Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday

The first round of storms are out of our hair for the most part, but another round of strong to serve storms will be possible later this afternoon. The SPC has portions of the region under a slight risk (2) for this afternoon. A boundary will hang around the NC/SC border and depending on where this boundary sets up, we could be seeing the highest sever threat along and south of this boundary. Storms will begin during the mid-afternoon for the mountains with that severe threat beginning around 4-5 pm. The biggest threats will be damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes with that threat diminishing after 10-11 pm. Drier air moves in for the rest of the week with highs not getting out of the 60s. A few showers Friday night. Cool for the weekend with potential freezing temps Saturday night.

Today: Scattered showers/storms. High: 70. Wind: NE 3-6 mph

Tonight: Showers/Storms likely. Low: 54 Wind: NE 5-7 mph

Wed: M. Sunny. High: 69 Wind: NW 5-8 mph

Wed PM: M. Clear. Low: 43 Wind: NW 5-9 mph