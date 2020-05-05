Survey Says: Working From Home Increases Employee Productivity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new survey shows that working from home tends to increase productivity. Market research website YouGov teamed up with USA Today and LinkedIn and questioned 2,000 professionals ages 18 to 74. 54 percent of respondents said working from home during the coronavirus pandemic has had a positive effect on their productivity. They cited no commute, fewer distractions from coworkers, and fewer meetings as the reasons why. The survey also shows that half the respondents felt lonely working from home.

