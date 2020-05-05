The Snark: A Jerk Bachelor, a Bad Scooter Ride, Judge Busey, Hot Dogs, Covid’s Origin, and Mistaken Identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

On today’s clip of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart we didn’t get to hear any of the sour notes, but we did get to meet Brandon who really needs a serious attitude adjustment.

Meeting the elite wives of Married to Medicine Los Angeles and we find scooter riding isn’t for everyone.

Lock up your pets, actor Gary Busey is now a pet judge…seriously…who come up with this idea?

Go crazy and enjoy those hot dogs!

There is still a lot of questions about where the Covid-19 really originated…and of course Derek has his own theory…and it’s really is pretty good one.

In Ontario, Canada we find a really bad case of mistaken identity…and we think we know why.

