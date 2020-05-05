WANTED: Kiante McLellan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance locating a man who disabled his electronic monitor.

Kiante McClellan, 21, is wanted for First Degree Burglary, four counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny, Possession a Stolen Vehicle, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

McClellan was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On May 5th, 2020, McClellan cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of E. Independence Boulevard and Sardis Road North, in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kiante McClellan, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.