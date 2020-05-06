9PM: Bulletproof “Episode 2”







Nell alerts Pike and Bishop to a notorious wanted criminal, Michael Sharp, who is heading into London on Bulletproof, Wednesday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About BULLETPROOF:

Adrenalin-fueled and packed, Bulletproof follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. Despite their differences, Bishop and Pike work brilliantly together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode.