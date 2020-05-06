Amélie’s Launches Mother’s Day Gift Guide

1/4 Amelies Flowers

Amélie’s has launched a Mother’s Day gift guide with three treat boxes (and flowers!) for every type of mom. Preorders can be easily placed online for no-contact delivery or pickup between May 8-10. In addition to gifting sweets, a fresh flower bouquet can be added to any order making this the perfect all-in-one gift for mom.

Amélie’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide:

For the Chocolate Lover – The Ultimate Chocolate Box $15.99: (3) Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, (2) Chocolate French Macarons, (2) Salted Caramel Brownie halves, and (1) Chocolate Layered Torte

For the Berry Lover – Berry Happy $15.99: (2) Mini Fresh Fruit Tarts, (3) Berry French Macarons, (1) Lemon Raspberry Torte, and (2) Berry mousse Mini Mousse cups

For the French Macaron Lover – Box of Love $24: (12) assorted French Macarons (and a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministry)

*A bouquet of fresh flowers can be added to any Mother’s Day order for $33.99. Click HERE to place your order.