CMPD Investigating After Person Found Shot To Death In East Charlotte, Victim Identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after person was found shot to death in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to the CMPD, at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on E. Sugar Creek Road near Eastway Drive.

Upon arrival officers found a victim, who has been identified as 41-year-old Brandi Anderson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.