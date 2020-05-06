Lincoln County Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest, Seizure Of Drugs And Cash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on numerous drug charges, officials say.

The stop happened on the night of April 30 when a Lincoln County deputy was traveling on Mundy Road and observed a vehicle without any tail lights. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road.

When approaching the vehicle the deputy could smell marijuana and observed a black backpack on the rear seat, officials say. The seven months pregnant driver, identified as 35-year-old Sheena Newton, and a passenger, identified as 38-year-old Aleef Nicks, were asked to exit the vehicle.

Officers found marijuana, cocaine and $600 on Nicks after a search and a search of Newton led to the discovery of a large bag of narcotics in her clothing.

Inside the backpack in the vehicle deputies discovered $4,000 packaged in four bundles of $1,000 each. A Ruger pistol was also located.

According to a news release, Nicks was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Newton was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of controlled substance, officers say. She was released prior to warrants being obtained.