Motorcyclist Killed In Three Vehicle Catawba County Crash

NEWTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a Catawba County crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the three vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. on N.C. 10 near Grace Lane, around nine miles west of Newton.

Troopers say a 2010 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on N.C. 10, lost control in a curve, and slid across the centerline. The motorcycle was struck by a westbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2012 Nissan Titan.

The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Gary William Owen, died due to his injuries, officials say.

After initial investigation it was revealed that exceeding a safe speed by the motorcycle driver was a contributing factor in the accident. No charges will be filed.

The roadway was closed in the area during the on-scene investigation until around 7 p.m.