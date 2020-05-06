Pandemic Increasing Mental, Emotional Toll On Pregnant Women & New Moms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This week is Maternal Mental Health Awareness week. The stress of the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on pregnant moms, postpartum moms, really, moms at any point in their motherhood experience.

One of the comparisons that you may hear moms make right now is that stay at home orders sort of remind them of new motherhood. The similarities include isolation, not leaving your house, and anxiety about not know what the future holds. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty talked with two women who lead maternal mental health-focused organizations here in Charlotte about the pandemic. Jen Schwartz is the CEO and founder of Motherhood Understood. She says, “It’s really just set up this perfect storm for a maternal mental health illness like postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety.” She also says, “I have felt almost like I’ve had postpartum depression all over again.”

Cynthia Wood is the executive director for Mind Body Baby. She says, “What you can’t do is just assume it’s gonna go away and tough it out. It will not help you, it will not help your child, it will not help your relationship. It only hurts.”

Both Jen and Cynthia’s organizations are providing online resources, expert guest talks, and support groups this week – and every week.