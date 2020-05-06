The Snark: Hip Hop Voodoo, Fiancé Covid Signs, Tom’s New Movie, Foggy Glasses, Fun Food, and ‘Judge’ Busey’s New Gig

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A fake obit escalates the fight into voodoo between the in-laws on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Derek shows us what a vood00 doll really looks like.

Darcy and Stacy 90 Day Fiance Self-Quarantined get into a serious discussion on Covid-19 and how we can get rid of it.

Actor Tom Cruise is filming a movie in space. The subject of the movie is still not known, but DJ thinks that L. Ron Hubbard might might be resurrected.

A lesson on how not to keep your glasses from fogging up while wearing a face mask.

How to get your kids to eat their fruit may be easier than you think.

And we know you have been on the edge of your seat waiting to see just what Gary Busey’s new TV show “Gary Busey, Pet Judge” will look like. Derek gives us a sneak peek…that we just might wish we hadn’t seen.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.