More Cold Weather on the Way

It’s a chilly start this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s, but feeling like the 20s for some across the higher elevations due to the wind. Sunny and dry today with highs reaching the upper 60s. Showers return Friday, with much colder air moving in for the weekend. A freeze watch will go into effect for the mountains Saturday morning as temps drop near that freezing mark. It’s a good idea for all the gardeners out there to bring in those sensitive plants or find a way to cover them. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday with the coldest air reaching the piedmont Sunday morning as temps drop into the 30s. Beautiful for mother’s day with temps in the upper 60s. The dry stretch will continue into next week as temps rebound back into the mid-70s.

Today: Sunny. High: 68 Wind: NW 5-10; G20

Tonight: M. Clear. low: 45 Wind: W 5-7 mph

Fri: Chance Rain. High: 66 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Fri Pm: P. Cloudy. Low: 42 Wind: NW 8-11 mph