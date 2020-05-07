Public Schools, University Of SC Hope For Fall Return

1/3 Customers eat outdoors at Creek Ratz in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Rules for outdoor dining in South Carolina amid the coronavirus were relaxed on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina announced plans Wednesday to return to on-campus classes in the fall as public school educators brainstormed back-to-school ideas, both keeping in mind the need to protect students, professors and employees from the coronavirus.

A key component to their plans is testing. State health officials announced on Wednesday that they would more than triple the number of COVID-19 tests performed in the state so far and test all 40,000 nursing home residents and workers by the end of May.

Both groups of educators also stressed the need to be flexible. While the plan is to be back in the classroom by August, they acknowledged that a lot can change in three months.

“I think you can continue with the A plan, the B plan and the C plan,” South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman remarked to the AccelerateED group, a group of educators that convened Wednesday to discuss how to reopen the public schools in the safest manner.

Among the possibilities they discussed were to have teachers change classes instead of students, keep children out of the cafeteria at lunchtime and hold fewer class periods in high schools.

The University of South Carolina is the first major college in the state to announce a plan to reopen. President Bob Caslen said the university can adapt the way it presents classes, breaking up larger lecture groups into smaller sessions, for example. He said it can also provide places for students to quarantine if needed.

The university is inviting select groups of faculty and students to campus over the summer to test out the new procedures, he said.

In a letter to students, faculty and the community, Caslen said a successful reopening depends on the ability to test any student or worker and if they test positive, to be able to trace everyone they were in contact with.

South Carolina’s public schools will look different too. Spearman’s committee has just started to meet, and the superintendent said one thing she wants to do is give local school districts guidance and not requirements.

Ideas tossed around Wednesday included reducing class sizes to ensure students could remain 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Subcommittees will also consider such issues as how to get children to school when social distancing means 40 or 50 of them can’t ride the same bus; whether summer instruction is needed for some students, especially younger elementary students struggling to read; and if elementary school teachers should follow their students to the next grade for continuity.

Blythewood High School teacher Patrick Kelly asked education leaders to keep in mind what effect any of the guidance will have on teachers, who he noted had to suddenly uproot all their lesson plans to distance learning when schools were closed earlier this spring. If they have to teach different grades or for different lengths of time, they may have to come up with completely different teaching plans, he said.

“We have got to be cognizant that we have burned both ends of the candle with our teacher workforce the last two months,” Kelly said.

State health officials on Wednesday announced a plan to significantly increase testing to ensure that a total of 110,000 COVID-19 tests are performed in May and June. A big chunk of May’s testing will be all 40,000 residents and employees at South Carolina’s 119 nursing homes. Those facilities have already seen about 12% of all the state’s coronavirus cases and 28% of all deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. A private lab is being paid $2.5 million from the agency’s emergency funds.

The testing does not include assisted living homes.

Health department officials said they are finally getting additional testing materials from the federal government after initially being forced to send supplies only to the hardest hit areas early in the pandemic.

There have been more than 6,900 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in South Carolina, and 305 virus-related deaths, according to health department numbers released Tuesday.