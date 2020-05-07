The Snark: A Jealous Deck Hand, a Top Spot for Charlotte, a Homeschool Debate, and a Coronavirus Conspiracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Getting left out and showing a jealous streak on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Hard to believe that Married at First Sight has been on TV for 10 years…and they celebrated with their top 10 moments. And a Charlotte couple takes a top spot with unicorns and hamsters.

The New York Times starts a homeschooling debate and maybe more problems for quarantined families.

Derek and Laresa may have gotten themselves into a little hot water with Trip and Wilson thanks to a few coronavirus conspiracy theorists who are vandalizing 5G cell towers. And oh yeah, Derek has his own conspiracy theory about those 5G cell towers….

