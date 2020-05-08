Carolina Place Mall Reopening May 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following Governor Roy Cooper’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, Carolina Place Mall will reopen on Tuesday, May 12.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Carolina Place made the following statement about reopening:

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.

In addition to retail stores reopening dining tenants that choose to open, including those in the food court, will be available for carry-out service only, per Gov. Cooper’s orders.

Carolina Place officials stated the safety and well-being of their retail partners and shoppers is very important.

“As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties,” a Carolina Mall Place said, in a news release. “We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way.”

For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the mall’s website at www.carolinaplace.com.