Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries Finalizing Plans To Reopen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library expects to announce a re-opening date within the next two weeks after finalizing its multi-phased re-opening plan.

The initial phase will include limited service at all branch locations.

The re-opening plan also will aligns with planning and guidelines from Mecklenburg County, the State of North Carolina and the CDC.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library made the following statement about re-opening:

The health and safety of our customers and staff are the highest priority variable determining when and how service will be restored. The Library is working with Mecklenburg County to acquire PPE for staff and is developing critical safety measures affecting collections materials in preparation for re-opening.

While Library locations and drop boxes remain closed, the Library is serving customers with extensive online and virtual programming, along with expanded digital resource offerings, all of which can be accessed through cmlibrary.org.

In addition, all fines for materials are being waived during the closure.

The Library will post further updates on re-opening plans on the Library’s website and social media platforms.