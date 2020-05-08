Officials: Charlotte Woman Charged After Attempting To Obtain More Than $380,000 Through Falsified Tax Filings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a woman on felony tax charges after obtaining or attempting to obtain over $380,000 from the NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) through false tax filings.

According to a news release, 46-year-old Crystal Phillips was arrested and charged Friday with nine counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses.

The arrest warrants allege that the Phillips unlawfully attempted to obtain around $380,400.32 from the NCDOR by submitting multiple filings and payments by means of false pretenses during the years 2016 and 2017, the NCDOR says.

Phillips’ alleged false filings were calculated with the intent to deceive the NCDOR into issuing refunds that she was not legally entitled to receive.

The charges against Phillips resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.

She has been placed under a $10,000 bond by the Mecklenburg County magistrate and is expected to appear in Wake County District Court in Raleigh on June 8, 2020, officials say.