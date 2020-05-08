Easy At-Home Beauty Tips

CHARLOTTE, NC –With hair and nail salons being closed due to the pandemic, it can be tough to look and feel your best.

Laresa Thompson caught up with local beauty expert, Kelly Coulter, for some beauty tips you can do right at home.

You can find out more information about Kelly on her instagram at kcoulterbeauty.

1. Olive Oil Hair Mask

Instantly gives you soft, shiny hair

Apply O.O. to hair

Massage from the ends up

Rinse with cool water

Use this mask once a week- seals in much needed hydration and nourishes dry, damaged, stressed hair

2. Sugar and Olive Oil Hand Exfoliator

Intense moisture for dry, rough hands

Combine sugar and Olive oil

Massage into hands for 1 minute, rinse with warm water

Use once a week- leaves hands feeling super-soft

3. Honey Citrus Face Mask

Helps give skin a bright and pretty glow

Mix 3 tbsp. orange juice and 1/4 c honey

Rub mixture lightly over face

Leave on for 15 minutes

Rinse with cool water

Use once a week for a radiant complexion

4. Potato Eye Mask

Helps minimize the appearance of dark circles and eye puffiness

Cover each eye with a thin potato slice

Leave on 20 minutes

Wash off with cool water

Use as needed

Full interview below: