Easy At-Home Beauty Tips
CHARLOTTE, NC –With hair and nail salons being closed due to the pandemic, it can be tough to look and feel your best.
Laresa Thompson caught up with local beauty expert, Kelly Coulter, for some beauty tips you can do right at home.
You can find out more information about Kelly on her instagram at kcoulterbeauty.
1. Olive Oil Hair Mask
- Instantly gives you soft, shiny hair
- Apply O.O. to hair
- Massage from the ends up
- Rinse with cool water
- Use this mask once a week- seals in much needed hydration and nourishes dry, damaged, stressed hair
2. Sugar and Olive Oil Hand Exfoliator
- Intense moisture for dry, rough hands
- Combine sugar and Olive oil
- Massage into hands for 1 minute, rinse with warm water
- Use once a week- leaves hands feeling super-soft
3. Honey Citrus Face Mask
- Helps give skin a bright and pretty glow
- Mix 3 tbsp. orange juice and 1/4 c honey
- Rub mixture lightly over face
- Leave on for 15 minutes
- Rinse with cool water
- Use once a week for a radiant complexion
4. Potato Eye Mask
- Helps minimize the appearance of dark circles and eye puffiness
- Cover each eye with a thin potato slice
- Leave on 20 minutes
- Wash off with cool water
- Use as needed
