Michael Bublé Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2021, Charlotte In March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist, will be returning to his “An Evening With Michael Bublé” Tour in February and March 2021 with a rescheduled date for his Charlotte audience.
Bublé will be opening his tour in Salt Lake City on February 6 and will visit Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on March 21, 2021.
“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” Bublé stated.
Michael’s new single, “Gotta Be Patient,” a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes has just been released. He also just completed a series of Facebook Live shows while in quarantine with his family in Vancouver.
The official announcement was confirmed by Beaver Productions, the national promoter and his label, Warner Records.
Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored.
Additional tickets are on sale at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.
AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2021 TOUR DATES:
February 6, 2021 – SALT LAKE CITY – Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 8, 2021 – SAN FRANCISCO – Chase Center
February 9, 2021 – ANAHEIM – Honda Center
February 11, 2021 – FRESNO – Save Mart Center
February 12, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – T-Mobile Arena
February 15, 2021 – FT. WORTH – Dickies Arena
February 16, 2021 – AUSTIN – Frank Erwin Center
February 17, 2021 – OKLAHOMA CITY – Chesapeake Energy Arena
February 20, 2021 – MOLINE – TaxSlayer Center
February 21, 2021 – DES MOINES – Wells Fargo Arena
February 23, 2021 – GRAND RAPIDS – Van Andel Arena
February 24, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum
February 26, 2021 – CLEVELAND – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 8, 2021 – BOSTON – TD Garden
March 11, 2021 – ALBANY – Times Union Center
March 12, 2021 – UNIONDALE – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
March 14, 2021 – ATLANTIC CITY – Boardwalk Hall
March 15, 2021 – ALLENTOWN – PPL Center
March 17, 2021 – LOUISVILLE – KFC Yum! Center
March 18, 2021 – INDIANAPOLIS – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 20, 2021 – CINCINNATI – Heritage Bank Center
March 21, 2021 – CHARLOTTE – Spectrum Center
March 23, 2021 – RALEIGH – PNC Arena
March 24, 2021 – GREENVILLE – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 25, 2021 – JACKSONVILLE – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena