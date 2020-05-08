New Cross Charlotte Trail Segment Opens In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The City of Charlotte has completed a new trail connecting the McMullen/McAlpine/Four Mile Creek Greenway system to the Cross Charlotte Trail (XCLT) and Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The .75-mile-long trail, called the South Charlotte Connector, runs parallel to I-485 between McMullen Creek and Park Road near the Pineville City Limit. It features a boardwalk system and bridge over McMullen Creek near Charlotte Water’s McAlpine Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant. The trail expands access to the Cross Charlotte Trail by approximately six miles and to thousands of users.

“The project was finished months ahead of schedule and we are thrilled to offer this new amenity for the community to use, especially during this challenging time,” said Imad Fakhreddin, senior engineering project manager.

Another segment of the connector, which extends south from Park Road to the President James K. Polk State Historic Site, is currently in design and will be built by Mecklenburg County. It will connect to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway down to the South Carolina state line.

“The connector is a game-changer for long-distance runners like me who need places to train. Having a dedicated path away from traffic is a huge benefit, and it opens up access between two large greenway systems. Now people won’t have to drive as far to get in a long run,” said Franklin Keathley, a member of the board of directors for the Charlotte Running Club.

To celebrate the opening of the South Charlotte Connector, the City is encouraging users to snap a selfie on the trail using the hashtag #XCLT on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. “Because we can’t gather to celebrate in person, let’s show our support and excitement by sharing how we’re using the trail,” added Fakhreddin.

Learn more about this and other segments of the Cross Charlotte Trail at charlottefuture.com/xclt.