The Snark: Survivor, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Plandemic, Ozzy Osbourne, Dunkin’ Arrest

CHARLOTTE, NC —

Tony and Jeremy plot how to win Survivor: Winners at War, but interpreting a calendar may be the hardest challenge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills get a little too real around the kids.

Plandemic proves it’s pretty easy to spot a conspiracy theory.

Ozzy Osbourne’s new biopic should have a lot of new information, especially for Ozzy Osbourne.

A man learns the difference between a Dunkin’ store and a Dunkin’ drive-thru the hard way.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.