The Snark: Survivor, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Plandemic, Ozzy Osbourne, Dunkin’ Arrest
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, NC —
Tony and Jeremy plot how to win Survivor: Winners at War, but interpreting a calendar may be the hardest challenge.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills get a little too real around the kids.
Plandemic proves it’s pretty easy to spot a conspiracy theory.
Ozzy Osbourne’s new biopic should have a lot of new information, especially for Ozzy Osbourne.
A man learns the difference between a Dunkin’ store and a Dunkin’ drive-thru the hard way.
Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.