Catawba County Reports Second Covid-19 Related Death

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Public Health says a second person has died from COVID-19 related complications in Catawba County.

According to Catawba County Public Health, the individual had been hospitalized and died Sunday from complications associated with the virus.

Officials say the patient was in their early 70s and had underlying medical conditions.

The person did not live at a senior living facility. To protect the family’s privacy, officials are not providing any more information about this patient.

“We are saddened by the news of a second COVID-related death in our community. Our condolences go

out to this person’s loved ones,” said Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “This death is

an unfortunate reminder that our fight against this disease is ongoing.”

Catawba County Public Health says for most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness. It can, however, make some people very ill and, for some people, it can be fatal.

If someone suspects they have COVID-19, they should contact their doctor or a local primary care provider to determine if they need to be tested.

Testing decisions are made by a person’s healthcare provider based on an evaluation of symptoms, health

status and testing guidelines.

According to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat