Concord Tik Tok Star Goes Viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – People are relying on social media now more than ever for entertainment while staying at home. Tik Tok star, Samuel Grubbs, has made the most of his time at home in Concord.

He makes videos for House Of Highlights. Most recently, he recreated “Roundball Rock” using a ping pong ball and pots.

“Definitely quarantine brought this about,” Grubbs said. “If it wasn’t for quarantine I don’t think I would have ever thought of this idea.”

He wanted to make a video with a song that resonates with the sports fans that follow House Of Highlights.

“No one has ever done this, let me tell you, there’s a reason why no one has ever done this because it was so absolutely hard,” Grubbs said.

There will be more videos like this one to come.

“The ending is going to be even better,” Grubbs said. “I don’t want to give it away, but yeah.”