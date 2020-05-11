American Hockey League Cancels Remainder Of 2019-2020 Season

SPRINGFIELD, M.A. — The American Hockey League has announced that it is cancelling the remainder of the 2019-2020 AHL regular season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

AHL officials say the Board of Governors voted to cancel the season due to the Covid-19 public health crisis.

The Charlotte Checkers are the defending Calder Cup champions.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

League officials say the AHL’s standings, which are sorted by points percentage, and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.