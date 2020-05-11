Big South Delays Basketball Move To Neutral Site, Tournament Will Be Played In Charlotte In 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Big South Conference has announced it is delaying for one year the neutral-site format for its conference basketball championships due to the coronavirus.

The conference plans to return to on-campus sites for both the men’s and women’s basketball championships next March before moving the championship to Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2022.

The conference also says men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, volleyball, softball and baseball will limit championship fields to just the top four teams in 2020-21.

The soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and softball championships will be held on campus. Baseball will remain at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The conference also said its football and basketball media days, as well as most planned conference meetings, will be held virtually.