Stanly County Man Plans To Buy House For His Family After $750,000 Lottery Win

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Stanly County man says he plans to buy his family a house after winning $750,000 on a North Carolina Lottery scratch-off game.

When Rogelio Aviles of Oakboro saw he won $750,000, he knew exactly what to do.

“I want to buy us a house so that we can all live together,” he said. “Family always comes first.”

Aviles says he went to the Norwood BP on North Main Street in Norwood to get some snacks, and decided to buy a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket, since he likes to play scratch-off games. He won enough after playing the first ticket to buy another.

So, in his words, he “bought it again and hit big!”

“I’m really happy,” he said. He added that his lucky number, one, was the third number on the winning ticket.

Aviles claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, and took home $530,628 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Jumbo Bucks began in January 2018 with 16 $750,000 top prizes. Lottery officials say seven $750,000 prizes are still outstanding.

Visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section to see how $3.7million raised by the lottery made a difference in Stanly County last year.