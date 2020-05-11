The Snark: A Miracle For a Fiancé, Falling off the Wagon, Covid-19 Safety in the WH, and a Silent But Deadly Giveway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

DJ hopes all Moms out there had a great Mother’s Day…he is still trying to get in touch with his Mom.

Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days we head back to the Ukraine with David who, as you remember, has spent over $100,000 on a fiancé who has been a no-show for 7 years…but he is trying again…and boy do we (and Derek) get a big surprise. Could Derek have to eat his words? Stay tuned for next week

Leah on The Real Housewives of New York City’ falls off the wagon and her Mom thinks she should repent while Ramona needs to catch up with the rest of the world.

New safety measures for the Coronavirus are being put into effect at the White House.

In the “you did it to yourself” category. A suspect gives away his hiding place behind a bush thanks to an ill timed case of gas.

