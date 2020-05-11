Victim In Critical Condition After Pedestrian Hit And Run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a driver that is responsible for a pedestrian hit and run that left the victim fighting for their life in north Charlotte Sunday night.

According to CMPD, an officer located an unresponsive man with injuries associated with being struck by a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. on University City Blvd. near Bargain Hunt.

MEDIC responded to the scene and transported the victim to Atrium Health Center Main with life threatening injury. The vehicle involved did not remain on scene.

After initial investigation it is believed that the victim was crossing University City Blvd from southeast to northwest on Shopping Center Dr and was struck in the left lane of the northeast travel lanes just northeast of the intersection, police say.

Officers were informed by a witness that the suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark colored passenger car. The vehicle could possibly have damage to the windshield or headlights due to the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if a steady red or green light was displayed for the northeast travel lanes. There is not a pedestrian crossing control device at this location.

The victim is currently in critical condition. The victim has not been identified.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Buckley at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 6 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.