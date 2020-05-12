Haulers On Union Parade & Fan Fest Presented By Freightliner Goes Virtual

CONCORD, N.C — This Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. 600 Festival will be hosting the first-ever VIRTUAL Haulers on Union Parade & Fan Fest presented by Freightliner, featuring:

Giveaways , including hats, T-shirts and signed memorabilia, courtesy of Freightliner

, including hats, T-shirts and signed memorabilia, courtesy of Freightliner Gal Friday Band , who’ll kick us off with great music starting at 7 p.m.

, who’ll kick us off with great music starting at 7 p.m. Your favorite NASCAR drivers , who will be sharing messages with fans throughout the evening

, who will be sharing messages with fans throughout the evening Video recaps of Hauler Parades of the past

Partners of the event include Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city of Concord, Cabarrus County, and Freightliner. The event will be streamed via live on Facebook starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Click here to tune in and join the party!

If you can’t make the virtual event, the LIVE Haulers of Union Parade & Fan Fest presented by Freightliner will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 8.