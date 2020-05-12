Suspect Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Over $25,000 Worth Of Ecstasy

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies arrested and charged a New Jersey woman after a traffic stop leads to the seizure of over $25,000 worth of drugs.

According to a news release, on May 5, 34-year-old Lashonda Davis was stopped on Interstate 77 for a traffic violation around the 63 Mile Marker. When deputies spoke with Davis and the driver of the SUV they were informed that they were traveling from Georgia going back to New York.

The deputies called for K-9 “Bosco” to come and assist with the stop. Bosco gave a positive indication for the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search was then conducted and five Zip-loc sandwich bags containing 5,002 dosage units of “Ecstasy” in pill form was located, deputies say.

The pills weighed over 1,500 grams or approximately 3.45 pounds, officials say. The street value of the Ecstasy pills, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue Controlled Substance Tax, is over $25,000.

According to deputies, Davis was taken into custody without incident and was charged with Felony Trafficking Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy) by Possession, and Felony Trafficking Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy) by Transportation.

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated: