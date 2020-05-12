The Snark: Singing Bachelor Let Downs, A Housewife Going in Circles, AMC Sellout, and Recycling Space Waste

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

From last night’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart we find that Matt’s response to Rudi might not end well for him, then Ryan and Natasha totally annihilated Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”…it was so bad that even the drummer was embarrassed.

On the virtual reunion The Real Housewives of Atlanta we find out that Kenya and her contentious husband Mark are still just going around in circles.

In financial news rumor has it that Amazon wants to buy AMC theaters. Hope you are an Amazon Prime member.

The European Space Agency really knows how to recycle that space waste.

