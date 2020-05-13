Last Cool Day of the Week

Light showers before 10 am, as a weak boundary lies across the area. Today will be the last cool day with partly cloudy skies. Seasonable highs return to the forecast tomorrow with highs returning to the upper 70s. Temps will continue to climb into the weekend with highs reaching the low 80s on Friday and upper 80s for the weekend. Late Sunday into Monday will bring the return of showers and even a few spotty rumbles of thunder. The hot streak with well above average temps will come to an end by early next week as high temps fall back into the upper 70s.

Today: AM Shower/PM Sun. High: 69 Wind: PM Calm Wind

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 54 Wind: E 5 mph

Thu: M. Sunny. High: 79 Wind: SW 5-8 mph

Thu PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: S 6-8 mph